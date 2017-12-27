New school in China modelled on Sheffield's Oasis Academy Don Valley to open next year

A school in China which will be modelled on Oasis Academy Don Valley will offer Shefffield youngsters direct access to Chinese language and culture.

The school, based in Attercliffe's Olympic Legacy Park, will be replicated in Sheffield's sister city Chengdu and is set to open late next year.

Oasis and Chengdu will work together in a sister school arrangement, sharing expertise and adding new ideas to each others' curriculums.

Sheffield Council officials said the partnership will give students and their families opportunities to share experiences and learn about different cultures and allow staff to share teaching practices.

Councillor Jackie Drayton, cabinet member for children, young people and families, said: “It’s wonderful that Sheffield Council is playing such a big part in developing this exciting educational project with colleagues here in Sheffield and in Chengdu.

"The benefits of the relationship for the two cities is significant, the new Sheffield School in Chengdu, linked to the Oasis Don Valley School will give students and their families opportunities to share experiences and learn about each other’s cultures as well as promoting the advancement of the professional development of teachers in both cities.

“This project has the potential to provide a model that promotes greater learning experiences and increases readiness for learning through cultural partnership and engagement for all Sheffield’s children and young people which could impact on all the city’s Education providers.”

The new school will be the first English language state school in China and will be based in Chengdu’s hi-tech industrial development zone, home to more than 33,000 companies including Intel, Motorola, Maersk, IBM, Dell and Siemens.

Last year it was announced that Bond Bryan, the firm that designed Oasis Academy Don Valley, had won the contract with the Chengdu government to build the 10,80-place primary school and kindergarten as part of Sheffield Council's ongoing partnership with the city.

Oasis Academy Don Valley is one of three Sheffield schools run by the Oasis Academy Trust, alongside Fir Vale and Watermead.

