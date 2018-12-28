New Sheffield Jazz season to start on a high note 

The new Sheffield Jazz season for spring 2019 starts off on a high note on January 18 with two of our most treasured vocalists, Liane Carroll and Ian Shaw, playing as a duo at the Crucible Studio.

Two stunning voices, two magnificent singer-pianists, two great friends whose rapport makes every gig they play as informal as a kitchen sing-song.

They bring personality, musical class and incorrigible wit to a repertoire that covers the jazz songbook, contemporary songs as well as their own originals.

Prepare for an emotional roller coaster with this multi award-winning pair.

The following week, John Law’s Re-Creations kick off the Friday night season at Crookes Social Club.

Re-Creations is John Law’s latest project, featuring well-known tunes from the worlds of jazz and pop. It features Parliamentary Jazz Award winner saxophonist Sam Crockatt and a stunning new group of young musicians.

Alongside classic jazz standards the quartet plays unique and interesting arrangements of tunes by The Beatles, Sting, Radiohead, Adele, Daft Punk and others.

February begins with Byron Wallen’s Four Corners quartet (Feb 1): this dazzling band also features the guitarist Rob Luft, who made a great impression here last winter.

This is followed by the Duncan Eagles quartet, touring to promote Duncan’s new album Citizen.

On February 15 we welcome the brilliant quartet Two of a Mind, where Chris Briscoe and Alison Neale explore the music of Gerry Mulligan and Paul Desmond.

The month ends with one of the most gifted and imaginative composers in Europe, Gwilym Simcock, playing solo piano at the University of Sheffield.

The first gig in March sees the Sheffield University Jazz Orchestra playing an evening of varied big band jazz at Crookes on Sunday, March 3.

They are followed on Friday 8 by John Turville, who brings his all-start quintet featuring Julian Arguelles and Robbie Robson.

Next up on Friday 15 is the Adam Glasser Quintet, where the South African harmonica player/pianist leads a great band of leading young British musicians to play his trademark township standards.

This is followed by the visit of Henry Lowther’s Still Waters quintet.

One of the most accomplished and creative bands around, they include pianist Barry Green, whose own trio played a great set at the Crucible in 2017.

The month ends when Tony Kofi brings his sextet to play A Portrait of Cannonball, celebrating the music of Cannonball Adderley, on Friday 29.

April’s first gig on Friday 5 involves a return to the Crucible Studio, when the internationally-acclaimed Tommy Smith and his quartet pay tribute to the great John Coltrane.

Back at Crookes the following week, the Harry Allen Quartet appears, bringing to the UK one of the key American tenor saxophonists together with the fine Italian pianist Andrea Pozza.

The season ends in Crookes on May 10 with a rousing gig from the Mingus Profiles Sextet, with Tony Kofi returning with the band that were so good at the Crucible in autumn 2015.

To book in advance or for further information, go to www.sheffieldjazz.org.uk