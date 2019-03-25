New Sheffield restaurant and bar open for business

Fox Valley’s brand new family run restaurant and bar – McGilveray’s - has officially opened

The new restaurant can be found in the piazza area at Fox Valley with a team who are focussed on serving “good food done well.” McGilveray’s Restaurant and Bar has a delicious menu of classic British favourites as well as a great selection of cocktails, wines and beers.

The McGilveray’s team have transformed the 2,147 sq. ft. restaurant at Fox Valley into a stunning space with a stylish nod to the area’s history as home of the paragon umbrella frame, developed by Samuel Fox.

Umbrellas have been suspended from the ceiling and vintage artwork reflecting the history of the steelworks has also been installed throughout the restaurant.

There is space for 60 covers and a stunning outdoor seating area has also been created with striking festoon lighting.

The couple have focussed their menu on good local food with some delicious dishes; including steak and fish and chips as well as vegan and vegetarian dishes. Starters include pate, whitebait and salmon with mains including traditional pies and Yorkshire lamb.

A special opening event launched the restaurant on Thursday March 21st with husband and wife team Alan and Wendy McGilveray inviting members of their family to perform the ribbon cutting on the new establishment bearing their name.

Alan said: “We really are passionate about good food and quality produce here at McGilveray’s Restaurant and Bar as well as excellent customer service.

“We are a family business and we are delighted to have the opportunity to share our love of good food here at Fox Valley.”

Fox Valley is fast becoming north Sheffield’s premiere location for eating out - McGilveray’s joins a fantastic restaurant line up at the centre.

The restaurant is now taking bookings and preparing for a busy Mother’s Day on Sunday 31st March.

