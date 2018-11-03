Night sky transformed in light and fireworks extravaganza at Sheffield Botanical Gardens

The night sky lit up around the Botanical Gardens in Sheffield last night as part of a three-day extravaganza.

Illuminate the Gardens is fireworks and lighting event for all ages.

Sheffield's Botanical Gardens

READ MORE: Mum and child taken to hospital after four-car pile-up on A1 near Doncaster

It also featured an array of giant percussion and instruments, shadow puppets and craft activities.

READ MORE: Police searching for missing Rotherham man find body

The event also takes place tonight and tomorrow.

Friends and family wrapping up against the cold

READ MORE: North Anston murder: Everything we know so far

For more information visit and tickets www.illuminatethegardens.co.uk

Ben, Izzy and Thomas enjoy their night

Ethan and May Gosling

Zach Cattley and Francesca Riley

Clare, Gabriel and James Lindley take a selfie in front of the glass house