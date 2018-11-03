Night sky transformed in light and fireworks extravaganza at Sheffield Botanical Gardens

The night sky lit up around the Botanical Gardens in Sheffield last night as part of a three-day extravaganza.
Illuminate the Gardens is fireworks and lighting event for all ages.
READ MORE: Mum and child taken to hospital after four-car pile-up on A1 near Doncaster
It also featured an array of giant percussion and instruments, shadow puppets and craft activities.
READ MORE: Police searching for missing Rotherham man find body
The event also takes place tonight and tomorrow.
READ MORE: North Anston murder: Everything we know so far
For more information visit and tickets www.illuminatethegardens.co.uk