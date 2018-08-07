No charges yet after South Yorkshire trio are arrested on suspicion of murder over woman's death

Nobody has been charged yet over the death of a woman in a seaside town which saw three South Yorkshire people arrested in connection with the incident.

Caroline Fisher, aged 52, of Eastwood in Nottinghamshire, died in hospital after a fight reportedly broke out outside Buzz Bar on Sea Lane, Ingoldmells, on Friday, July 20.

READ MORE: South Yorkshire's Barry Chuckle dies aged 73

Two women, aged 29 and 30, and a 31-year-old man from South Yorkshire were initially arrested on suspicion of murder in Skegness.

But the 30-year-old woman and 31-year-old man were released on bail and the 29-year-old woman was released with no further action.

READ MORE: Thug spat at hospital security guard as nurses were trying to help him

Lincolnshire Police confirmed today that nearly three weeks after the incident nobody has been charged and the investigation is still ongoing.

Detective Chief Inspector Hayley Williams, who is investigating the incident, said: “We’re carrying out a number of lines of enquiry in relation to this lady’s death and I’d really like to hear from anyone who was in the bar around 11.30pm and may have seen a fight take place either inside or outside of Buzz Bar.

"We’ve spoken to a number of witnesses and even if you didn’t directly see anything you may have some information that could help us.

“I’m also keen to track down any dashcam footage that motorists might have that was captured in the area. If you have any please contact us as soon as possible.”

READ MORE: Fire at power station on outskirts of Sheffield

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Lincolnshire Police on by email at force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - please remember to put the reference 610 of 20/07/2018 in the subject box.