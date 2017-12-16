'No hot water for three weeks' in depths of winter at 'luxury' Sheffield student complex claim

Residents living in a 'luxury' apartment complex have been left without hot water for weeks at a time just as winter starts to bite, it is claimed.

People who live in Sovereign House in Queen Street, Sheffield city centre, have had 'regular periods of no hot water' since September including a three-week stretch recently.

The site is run by Fortis Student Living, who describe the accommodation as 'luxury studios' which can house more than 200 students.

But Marie Marshall, whose 21-year-old student daughter Ellie lives in the block, claimed the ordeal over the lack of hot water showed they are 'not interested in the welfare of their tenants.'

The 51-year-old, of Grantham, Lincolnshire, added: "My daughter and the other tenants have cold water to wash and shower in and to wash dishes.

"She works nine to five, while others have dissertations to write and job interview to prepare for.

"I have heard of some of them having to go to the gym to get a hot shower. It is really affecting their morale, especially at this time of year in the middle of winter.

"She pays £135 a week there, and others pay more. Surely the company are leaving people to live without a basic service. It is infuriating that the accommodation we chose is advertised as ‘luxury’ accommodation."

It is understood the company has now sent an email to tenants confirming that a new boiler will be installed on December 18.

The email acknowledges that there has been "ongoing issues with the hot water supply" and the new boiler will be in addition to work on the existing boiler to "improve its efficiency."

The message adds: "As fitting the new boiler is a full day's work, December 18 is the earliest we could book the company to carry it out.

"There may be some disruption to the hot water supply during the fitting process, but the company will make every effort to minimise this, and it should only be for a short amount of time.

"We are confident that the new boiler should significantly improve matters at Soverign House."

The email also "apologised for any discomfort caused while the solution to these problems has been sought."

We asked the company for further comment but they have not yet got back to us.