Noah’s death ‘will not be in vain’ say parents of gay Sheffield teen who took his own life

The parents of a gay Sheffield teenager who tragically took his own life earlier this year have set up a fund to help other LGBT+ youngsters in the city.

Noah Lomax, aged 15, from Crookes, was found dead in Conisbrough on August 2 after being reported missing from home the day before.

Noah Lomax.

With the support of Sheffield LGBT+ charity SAYiT, his grieving parents have now set up a fund in his name which has raised more than £6,000 in less than two months.

They hope Noah’s fund will be used to help other young LGBT+ people in the city, by providing counselling and a hardship fund for those in need.

To coincide with the fund’s launch on Wednesday, Noah’s parents - Adam and Jill Lomax and Claire and Tony Mcgettigan - released a joint statement saying they wanted to ensure young Noah’s tragic death was not in vain.

They said: “We are committed to helping young members of the LGBT+ community who suffer from mental health issues by getting them the assistance they need in times of crisis’’.

‘’Noah came out as gay when he was 12 and was serious about being a member of the LGBT+ community, his bedroom at home having the rainbow flag on the wall and literature about the LGBT+ movement.

“He knew his facts, used social media to dispel myths and challenge bigoted thoughts and loved having a good argument about things he was passionate about!”

“He was only fifteen, but he had already developed his own sense of social justice and his passion for LGBT+ rights reflected his strong belief system that all people are the same and all should enjoy the same rights and protections.

“He was never frightened to stand up for himself or others – a quality that his parents will never forget and will be forever proud of.”

SAYiT provide practical support around coming out and living as an LGBT+ young person, as well as advice about sexual health, HIV and mental wellbeing.

Their training also helps organisations improve their knowledge and address discrimination and inequality.

To contribute to Noah’s fund, visit https://localgiving.org/fundraising/noahlomaxlgbt.

To find out more about SAYiT, visit www.sayit.org.uk.