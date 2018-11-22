Nobody injured in ‘explosion’ at Rotherham steel plant

Nobody was injured in an ‘explosion’ at a Rotherham steel plant last night, with the incident described as a ‘false alarm’ by firefighters called out to the scene.

Rotherham residents took to social media last night to report sounds of an ‘explosion’ at Liberty Specialist Steels on Alwarke Lane.

They also dialled 999 and two fire engines were deployed to the steel plant but returned back to their base after carrying out checks and establishing that the sound of the explosion was down to water mixing with molten steel during the production process.

Local residents had expressed concern for the safety of workers at the steel plant after hearing the blast.

