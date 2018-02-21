Nominate the next community champion to be highlighted in The Moor Pride in Sheffield awards

The Star is looking for another unsung hero who deserves to take the spotlight as Sheffield’s next community champion.

Last month Liz Godfrey, of Endcliffe, was revealed as the second winner of The Moor Pride in Sheffield Community Champion Awards.

The 72-year-old was nominated for her work as a co-ordinator of the city’s Heritage Open Days, an annual programme that has rapidly grown in popularity since she took the helm with fellow volunteers.

Now a third worthy candidate is sought. Awards are being handed out to individuals who work hard to improve the lives of others but don’t always get the recognition they deserve.

Two champions will be picked from each of the six parliamentary constituencies. Liz lived in the Sheffield Central district, and the next area of focus will be Sheffield Heeley.

Winners are being highlighted in The Star and on a special display on The Moor, where thousands will see their story. The campaign is being run alongside Aberdeen Asset Management, which owns the revamped shopping street and is giving each champion £250 to put towards their cause. Recipients will also collect special treats from the development’s shops and attractions including The Light cinema and Primark.

The first community champion to be recognised was Tessa Lupton, of Fox Hill in the Brightside and Hillsborough constituency, who was nominated for her campaign to get new play equipment installed at Wolfe Road Park, which has been targeted by vandals.

To nominate a winner email richard.blackledge@jpress.co.uk and tell us who you have picked and why, where they are from and include contact details.