Nonna launches new vegan menu - TRY A RECIPE

Nonnas on Ecclesall Road has re-launched its very first vegan menu.

Like many eateries in the city, they have enjoyed an increase in customers wanting a vegan option.

The popular Italian, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary, had already introduced a a list of healthy breakfast options last year, including various yogurts, smoothies, omelettes, advocade options, and much more.

Their popularity has since persuaded them that the time was right to go one better and launch a full vegan menu. This was initially unveiled in autumn last year, then updated, and the new version launched earlier this month.

Sous chef Matt Mottershead was tasked with the creation of the Nonnas vegan menu.

His particular favourite, from the autumn version, was a mouth-watering dessert - spiced plums, poached blackberries, almond praline, and candied orange peel.

He said: “It was big responsibility to lead on a new area for the business like this but I relished the challenge. It was a chance to introduce some of my own style and flair.

“Nonnas’ customers expect taste, quality, style and value for money. The fantastic reaction to the first menu was a real boost and gave me the encouragement to experiment even more the new one.

“I’m looking forward to serving scores more customers the brand new vegan menu which has just been unveiled.”

His popular spiced plums, poached blackberries, almond praline, and candied orange peel dessert offers a wealth of flavours, textures and colours – pleasing on the eye and the palate.

Nonnas proprietor Maurizio Mori said: “We’re always keen to innovate and keep up with the changing tastes of our customers and last year was no different. The launch of our first vegan menu took a lot of thought and I’m proud of Matt for taking the time to come up with something quite exquisite.

“If you missed our autumn vegan menu you’re just in time to be one of the first to taste our new winter one.”

Matt Mottershead started at Nonnas two years ago. He was originally from the Wirral. He spent time working at the Hilton Hotel in Milton in Keynes before making his home in Sheffield.

Nonnas have also just launched its new Premium Privé Lounge which is giving customers the chance to relax and enjoy the finest spirits in private surroundings. Premium gins, vodkas and more are on offer. The lounge was unveiled by members of the Sheffield Wednesday squad.

Nonnas was launched in Sheffield in 1996 by Gian Bohan and Maurizio Mori and quickly established an enviable reputation as one of the city’s best-loved Italian restaurants.

With an ever-changing choice of authentic and inspiring dishes prepared using the finest ingredients, many sourced directly from Italy, the continuing success of Nonnas is testament to Gian and Maurizio’s extensive knowledge, experience and passion for Italian food & drink.

Twenty years on, the menu is still steeped in the authentic flavours of Italy and remains true to the original vision, ethos and values.

RECIPE

Sous chef Matt Mottershead has been good enough to share his favourite recipe from Nonna’s new vegan menu:

Method/ingredients for four people:

Spiced plums: cut the six plums in half and remove the pips, place skin side down on baking tray, on a sheet of grease proof paper.

Sprinkle 1/2 teaspoon of ground cinnamon, and two table spoons of sugar, and use your hands to coat the plums.

Bake for approx 10-12 minutes at 180 degrees. Once cooled, peel off the skin.

Poached Blackberries: mix five tablespoons of water and 150g sugar together in a saucepan, place on high heat and bring to 110 degrees. Reduce the heat to low, add the blackberries (two punnets) and stir gently to coat and remove from heat and allow to cool.

Almond praline: Melt 125g sugar and two tablespoons of water in a sauce pan on the stove until golden, or reaches 300 degrees, remove from heat and allow the bubbles to disappear, pour onto heat proof tray lined with grease proof paper, sprinkle with 50g of flaked almonds, allow to cool, once cold break by hand or with a sharp knife.

Candied Orange peel: peel the skin off six oranges and remove as much of the white flesh as possible, so you are just left with mainly the zest, and cut into strips and thin as possible. Boil stock syrup (200g of caster sugar and 200g of water) and blanch sliced peel until soft, pour through a fine sieve to remove peel, save stock to reuse again. Toss the peel in 100g caster sugar and spread out on grease proof and allow to dry out for a couple of hours. Once dried, sieve of excess sugar.

Please note: each part of the recipe can be prepared separately. Just warm the plums when serving (at Nonna’s, we have it all prepped up and ready to put on the plate), by placing them under a hot grill for 30 seconds, and then plating up. The other ingredients and all served cold.

A delicious dessert for four.