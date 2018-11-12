Way back in the early summer, which readers may not remember, William Hague joined, out of the blue, into the argument about the status of cannabis and in particular its decriminalisation.

It has to be said that of all of the Tory grandees, I am very fond of William. Not just because he grew up in Rotherham but because he has one of the best sense of humours in politics.

Regrettably, his particular intervention went nowhere but some progress has been made on the sensible prescribing of cannabis derivative - limited authorisation of the use of this started for certain medical conditions this month.

As Home Secretary, I’d authorised work to be done on properly researched, tested and prescribed medication arising from otherwise illegal substances, in this case, cannabis, mirroring what we already do in relation to morphine, the heroin derivative to those in terrible pain and at the end of life. Such prescribing should be under strict verifiable conditions. The reason I say this is because even with the existing procedures in place, we have a challenge with drugs which are perfectly legal but only on prescription. The problem is the leakage into the illegal market.

Let me confess. I’m an aficionado of light reading and in particular the American author Michael Connelly, and the UK author (who writes under the pseudonym of Lee Childs); who also happens to be a visiting professor at Sheffield University.

It cannot be a coincidence that their two most recent novels touch on the thorny issue of amphetamine addiction and how the habit is fed by organised criminal behaviour. With leakage from legitimate sources, gangs lead organised intimidation and exploitation of those addicted to feed the growing market on the street. The picture they paint in the US is a frightening one, not least because so often with drugs, what happens in the States then hits the UK. Some evidence of this has already occurred in Scotland but given the experience in the US, what we have discovered here is just the tip of the iceberg.

Here is a twist. The most recent and staggering statistic relating to medication for anxiety and related conditions reveal that 1 in 5 adults in Scotland are on some form of long term tranquiliser. The most deprived communities, including here in South Yorkshire, appear to have similar levels of growing dependency.

Many GPs are now extremely careful in relation to what and how much they prescribe but everyone you talk to in the medical profession admits there are too many people simply taking too many drugs and with access to future prescribing through pharmacies, the challenge of keeping a grip of this is going to get worse. The massive bill the NHS faces for a range of drugs intended to alleviate pain is not simply a drain on the budget but also a source of concern in relation to seepage out of legitimate usage. It is of course accompanied by the accumulation of unused prescription drugs by so many of us. It is a waste, we’re crying out for a system of legitimate return to the pharmacy so that medication can be recycled.

But one of the very big and important differences between the US and much of the rest of the world and the UK, is the NHS.

The NHS, through careful and regulated prescribing, provides for those who genuinely need medication such as amphetamines and crucially, have access to those using them, in order to persuade the user away from long-term dependency. In this way, the demand for illegal use can be reduced and misuse or abuse minimised.

The paradox here is the tougher prescribing becomes the more those on the edge of addiction or addicted seek to find drugs on the illicit market. Those denied access through legitimate means, often seek the dangerous road of buying online, or from other users. Both pose enormous dangers.

Online purchasing of all kinds of medication may well have opened up for sensible usage products which pose no danger. But the reality is that so much that is available now may well have addictive qualities or potential dangers which would have been weeded out by proper consultation.

So, a great deal of misery but also money could be saved by even tougher monitoring of where products are produced, disseminated and distributed, by whom and to whom.

Schemes to encourage the return of unused medication and a renewed drive by the National Crime Agency to learn from and test both the extent of, and action needed will help to nip the problem in the bud.

From sleeping potions to painkillers, this little discussed but real danger needs to be tackled now. This is not just a story developed by writers of fiction but the day-to-day challenge which will grow if the American experience is anything to go by.

Three cheers therefore for our NHS and less pressure please from patients, to demand from their GP, drugs which in the end may not be anywhere near as beneficial as they think.