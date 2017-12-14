Northern Lights: Let’s have reinvention of our city

So Sheffield will have a ski village again and, complete with state of the art technology, this new extreme sport playground will be a truly global package of sports facilities, hotels and other leisure pursuits.

Led by Extreme Destinations, in partnership with the council, this £22.5m scheme will create at least 100 new jobs and will be a global travel destination.

However, I must admit that the ski slope for all its Olympian glory completely passed me by when I when it opened in the late 1980s, nor did its eventual closure in 2012 register on my regret list. For many years from my house in Walkley, its distinctive slopes and then, sadly, fire scarred ravages could be seen across the city. In its heyday it was a training ground for future Olympians and a source of pride for many, so news of a new development must be greeted as positive.

But as I read the article one line in particular jumped out, that they were also planning a virtual reality hub alongside the usual plethora of shops and social spaces.

So this led to the chain of thought that now occupies me– what other great 80s institutions now sadly lost would we wish to revive, restate or virtually recreate, from our city’s more recent past? For people of my generation a number of venues or landmarks spring to mind.

My good friends at Human last year teamed up with colleagues in computer science to recreate a virtual Hole in the Road experience, but with a difference, not a nostalgic museum piece of memory but one that was never demolished, instead modernised with new shops and an up to date aquarium.

But why the fascination, how do these once maligned public spaces became much loved pieces of nostalgia where the physical reality is overlaid with rose tinted memories?

This occurs most often when people reminisce about lost music venues, creating fan sites to clubs they had never been to or presenting a glorified sanctum of a place when the reality was much seedier. Old university friends of mine travelled back to Sheffield last month to party at the Limit Reunion night held at Yellow Arch in Kelham Island, with organisers stating they could have sold it out ten times over.

My friend John, now a professor of archaeology, recently lamented the demolition of Rebels, his old stomping ground from the 1980s where he saw Def Leppard and many other bands.

My club was of course the Limit, with its sticky floors, and dismal lighting and electronic soundtrack, where I was a Monday night regular with its unique mixture of townies, indies, students and newly emerging goths populating its two dance floors and the unique smell of urine, patchouli oil and Brut emanating from the men’s toilets. Its closure in the early 90s, however, did not fill me with regret as I had then partied onto other venues. Other nightclubs took the place of the Limit in Sheffield, and Gatecrasher or the Wicker Arches became the torch bearers for the decadent nineties and beyond.

But the reality of recreating one’s musical youth can also have a downside as exemplified by my older brother, once a stalwart of the cavernous dance room at the Wigan Casino, who spent the 70s back flipping across its mammoth dance floor.

A recent reunion in Blackpool brought home two things to him, firstly, the majority of the people there were too young to have ever partaken of the pleasure of Wigan, as it closed in 1981, so how could it be a reunion? Secondly, he couldn’t backflip any more – he couldn’t fly across the dancefloor and that for him was the real joy of the times, the dancing.

So a virtual reality would be an interesting trip down memory lane for this generation of nostalgias but as long as they can back flip, shoulder shuffle to the Cramps and the B52s, or spin wildly to This Charming Man without feeling the consequences on not so flexible bodies, then we can all relive our memories of our youth ‘when you’re left alone with your memories that hold your life together like glue’.

The Millennials who populate the pop up clubs and bars and venues in the city today will of course within two decades be reminiscing about the glory days of their fleeting youth, writing blogs about venues 99 per cent of the population never knew existed and continuing the Sheffield tradition of campaigning for their much loved building of times past.

But as an old ski slopes arises from the ashes who knows what lost but never forgotten jewels in Sheffield’s past can be reclaimed, revived and reinvented?

So instead of reunions let’s have more reinvention of our cityscapes - both virtually and physically.