Northern Lights: Let’s resolve to keep on keeping on – onward and upward for our top city

I know that we are now in January, but memories of Christmas still linger. In terms of work, we all hope and probably plan for an orderly run up to the holidays.

Rarely, though, does it turn out to be quite as orderly or as calm as planned.

If I could have a new year’s resolution it would be that 2018 sees these important issues sorted. It matters to us as a council, it matters to the city and it matters to you.

In my council world, one event that always creeps into the week before Christmas is the boringly titled Local Government Finance Settlement.

In essence, this is when the Government tells us how much your city council will get next year, so, boring though it may sound, it does matter for what we can do for Sheffield and its people.

The good news is that the announcement, by and large, contained what we expected. The sad news is that what we expected was a reduction of £15.3 million in government grant to Sheffield, and that is what we got.

At the same time, the announcement seemed to show that how much we have to spend has gone up, if only by 1.2 per cent.

That is because the Government figures have assumed that Council Tax will go up by 1 per cent – a decision yet to be considered – and some one-off money has been included.

By the way, the national average figure was an increase of 1.5 per cent, so not as generous here as for some others.

I realise that all of this may sound a bit technical, heavy duty and gloomy, so towards the end of this article I will lighten up a bit.

My point here is not about continued Government cuts – others can make those points more legitimately and eloquently than me. My concern is that we all too readily have got used to cuts to budgets.

It has become the “new normal” simply because it keeps on happening. Simple arithmetic says that this cannot carry on without significant consequences.

There is the promise of a government reform as to how social care should be funded, which is now by far the biggest item and concern for all councils.

There is the promise of a “fair funding review” to see how councils such as ours should be financed. Both need to happen and happen quickly.

We have fought long and hard to keep good quality services in this city, but we cannot keep winning that fight forever.

The state of the council’s finances though does need to be balanced with the more positive state of the city.

Despite the relentless pressure of the “austerity years,” we consciously made a decision to remain ambitious for Sheffield, and I think the year that has just ended and the one that has just begun bear testimony to the fruits of that decision.

I’ve been in this business long enough to know that you must never be complacent, and one success is never enough.

Real success is when you have that rising tide of, basically, stuff going well. It is my view, backed up by the facts, that Sheffield now has that rising tide.

Why do I feel able to say that? I will spare you the long list of facts, but take for example our planning team.

It has just had a record year with what are called pre-application discussions – the phase before a major planning application is made. Some 700 in 2017 which surely points to a record 2018 for full applications.

Many of these are from businesses that we have not dealt with before. And, say it quietly because we are a bit modest in Sheffield, this makes us 50 per cent busier than a major city not far away.

Also, take the example of the city centre. I am the first to acknowledge that it remains work in progress, but it was an undeniably busy run up to Christmas with a palpable buzz and happiness to it.

Employment remains high in the city and the “pipeline” will bring many new job announcements in 2018.

Our schools do better and better and the achievements of our children does likewise. It all points to a bright future.

So, this column has been one of two halves. Relentlessly less money for public services and a city on the up. In some respects, that mirrors the mood of the job that I do.

But a city on the up is a great asset. It lifts all of our moods, puts money into Sheffield and helps make Sheffield healthier, wealthier and less reliant on some services that are under pressure.

So let’s keep on keeping on.