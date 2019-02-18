NSPCC helps more than 12,000 children to speak out 

More than 12,000 children in South Yorkshire have learnt what the signs of abuse are and who they can go to for help, thanks to a team of volunteers from the NSPCC.

During the 2018/19 autumn term, volunteers from the child protection charity visited 12, 054 children in South Yorkshire with “Speak Out. Stay Safe”, a programme designed to give them the knowledge they need to stay safe from abuse and who they can turn to for help.

Nick Hanslip, schools service manager for South Yorkshire said: “The response we have had from schools in the area has been fantastic.

“Thanks to engagement from those schools we have visited, more than 12,000 children know what abuse is and how they can protect themselves.

“Children have spoken out about abuse as a result of our volunteers delivering this programme in primary schools, so we know how vitally important the information we deliver is.”

Speak Out. Stay Safe aims to help a generation of children by giving them the understanding they need to stay safe from abuse and neglect. Children are taught by specially trained volunteers, along with speech bubble mascot Buddy, to speak out if they are worried, either to a trusted adult or Childline.

Nick added: “Our volunteers give up their time to make a difference in the lives of children, and it’s very rewarding knowing that you have helped a child. All our volunteers are given extensive training to help them deliver assemblies in the most child friendly way.”

The programme is a combination of assemblies and a workshop. The assembly helps children understand the different types of abuse so they can get help when they need it. During workshops year 5 and 6 pupils take part in engaging activities to explore definitions of abuse in more detail.

The NSPCC’s Speak Out. Stay Safe programme is available to all primary schools in the UK. In 2017/18 the schools programme visited over 8,000 schools and spoke to 1.8 million children.

The service is offered free of charge to primary schools, but the NSPCC can only continue to deliver to children with the generous support of the public. A donation of £3 could pay for Speak Out. Stay Safe to reach one child, giving them the knowledge to protect themselves from abuse.