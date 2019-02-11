Off-duty hospital workers praised for saving attack victim in Rotherham 

Star readers have shown their appreciation to two off-duty hospital workers who came to the aid of a man lying seriously injured in the street after an attack.

The 39-year-old man was found covered in blood at the junction of Midland Road and Garden Street in Masbrough last Monday at 6.25pm.

The scene of the attack. Picture: Google

Emergency department assistants Adele Sheppard, aged 32, and Kelly Vickerage, aged 40, were driving to work at Rotherham General Hospital when police officers closing off the crime scene spotted their uniforms and asked for their help.

The women, both from Kimberworth, said the injured man was slumped on the ground and not breathing.

They battled to revive him for around 20 minutes and administered CPR between them until paramedics arrived at the scene.

The first-aiders managed to restore his pulse and he was rushed to hospital

Their quick-thinking actions have been praised by a number of Star readers who took to Facebook to show their appreciation.

Sarah Neal said: “Fantastic work ladies.

“Hope you both have had some support and a good debrief after this event.

“You were amazing and saved a life, but it can still be a traumatic experience to be a part of.”

Jennifer Mohammed Jones described them as “amazing.”

She added: “They probably saved his life.

“I hope he recovers and huge thank you to these awesome hospital workers.”

Sharon Redfern posted: “Well done ladies, totally different when out on street, hope the guy pulls through, he has a chance now.”

Shelley Cutts said: “Well done ladies.”

Adele said of the incident: “It didn't seem real. Kelly was nearly crying and I was shaking.

“We were so relieved when the paramedics arrived. I hope he’s okay. We did our best to help him.”

Contact police with information on 101.