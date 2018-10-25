ON THE RUN: Sheffield men wanted for murders, drug and firearm offences

Detectives investigating a number of high profile cases including murders, drugs, money laundering and firearm offences have a number of key suspects from Sheffield on the run.

This week, South Yorkshire Police issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Mohammed Anwaar, aged 29, who failed to turn up at court to answer drugs, firearm and money laundering charges.

He was due at Sheffield Crown Court last week after being charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, two counts of money laundering, possession of cannabis and possession of a firearm.

Police officers searching for him urged people who spot him to dial 999 immediately.

This week, a £5,000 Crimestoppers reward was offered for information leading to the arrest of man wanted in connection with a murder in Sheffield.

Ahmed Farrah, 29 and with links to Broomhall, is believed to hold vital information about the death of 21-year-old Kavan Brissett, who was stabbed in Sheffield in August.

Kavan was attacked in an alleyway off Langsett Walk, near Upperthorpe, and left for dead.

Members of the public battled to save him until paramedics arrived and raced him to hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery, but he died four days later when his life support machine was switched off.

Farrah, who is also known as Reggie, is said to know he is wanted and is deliberately evading arrest.

A Crimestoppers reward is also available for information leading to the arrest of Sheffield man Abdi Ali, who is wanted over a murder in Cleethorpes, Lincolnshire.

Ali, 28, is believed to hold vital information about the murder of Shaun Lyall, 47, who was brutally attacked in his home in July.

Detectives believe that Shaun was attacked by a number of people using a range of weapons.

His death is believed to have been drug related.

Ali, who was born in Somalia, moved to Sheffield as a child and spent most of his life there before moving to Cleethorpes.

Known as ‘Madman,’ ‘Madders’ and ‘Gulaid’, he has links to Pitsmoor and Shirecliffe.

Four Sheffield men are also on the run over the murder of 22-year-old Jordan Thomas, who was shot dead in the city in December 2014.

But it is suspected that Mohammed Ali, Jamal Ali, Saeed Hussein and Ahmed Warsame may have fled to Somalia to evade arrest.

Jordan, from Firshill, was shot through the passenger side window of a Ford Mondeo he was travelling in when a gunman jumped out of a vehicle behind and fired three shots - hitting Jordan twice in his chest and the driver, who survived, once.

The shooting at a set of traffic lights on Derek Dooley Way, just before the Sheffield Parkway, was described in court as a ‘cold blooded execution.’

Drug dealer Jama Ahmed, of Broomhall Place, Broomhall, was jailed for a minimum of 36 years for his role in the murder.

It could not be proved that the then 26-year-old was the actual gunman but he was convicted on the basis that he was part of a pre-planned plot to kill.

Detectives issued the names and photographs of four men wanted for questioning and said to be ‘evading arrest’ after Ahmed’s trial.

They believe that Jordan was shot in revenge for the death of 23-year-old Mubarak Ali in 2011.

Jordan's cousin, James Knowles, then 22 and of Deer Park Road, Stannington, was jailed for 10 years for killing Mubarak, who was stabbed to death on Mount Pleasant Road, Highfield, as part of a feud between rival gangs.

Mubarak, from Headford Grove, Broomhall, had organised an ambush of Knowles in a barber's shop on Abbeydale Road, during which threats were made to kill and shoot him.

But Knowles ended up stabbing Mubarak to death after they left the shop.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.