Open studios offers glimpse into creative process

Open Studios is a chance to catch a glimpse into the creative process, chat with the artists and even buy work direct from the space it comes to life in.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy the exhibitions, Art in the Home at Persistence Works, and Painterly Exchange's Regeneration at Exchange Place.

Curated by Studio 2021 Art in the Home is a selection of Modernist furniture and work from 30 Yorkshire Artspace based artists and makers, along with David Mellor Design, to celebrate art in the home.

The exhibition, already hosted by David Mellor Design and Kommune, will be on view in the gallery space of Persistence Works before going on to Nomad Atelier in Barnsley the following weekend.

There will be free drop-in workshops with street artist Fem Sorcell at Persistence Works, creating a giant communal drawing inspired by the Botanical Gardens, while at Exchange Place join Mandy Gamsu and Karen Davies, members of Painterly Exchange, for a free painting workshop discussing themes and sharing techniques applied in the paintings in their exhibition Regeneration.

Coffee will served in both places, by local independents Motore Cafe and Albie's.