Animals have shapeshifting powers, study by scientists at the University of Sheffield finds

Scientists at the University of Sheffield have discovered that animals are able to change their appearance depending on their environment, and their shapeshifting ability relies on the environmental conditions of their past.

A new study from scientists at the University of Sheffield’s Animal and Plant sciences department is the first of its kind to show that a creature’s ability to modify its appearance can also evolve. Researchers have found that within one shapeshifting species, they can be better or worse at changing their form, depending on their past.

Despite seeming positively paranormal, animal transformations are not uncommon. The process is known as phenotypic plasticity and is the ability of a creature’s DNA to alter aspects of its appearance depending on the environment surrounding it. The evolution of such a supernatural skill has puzzled scientists for decades.

The ability allows a species to survive in changing environments because they can adapt to new challenges easily.

This flexibility is a crucial factor in the study of how animals and plants respond to natural and man-made changes to their environment, which include predators, disease and changes in temperature.

The research, led by Dr Andrew Beckerman, focused on an animal infamous for its shapeshifting powers, the water flea.

Water fleas are a classic example of a species which can change its appearance depending on its environment, and provide a great opportunity to see how this ability evolves.

They can grow helmets or spikes on their necks in response to smells emitted by their predators, to help protect them from being eaten.

Water fleas can reproduce without sex, and so can give birth to babies that are genetically identical to themselves. This allowed the researchers to look at how individuals with the exact same DNA respond to different predators.

Among their other superpowers, water fleas can smell their predators. This super smell triggers changes in the water fleas development whilst they are babies, and this results in helmets and spikes forming on their heads, depending on how many predators are in the water. They can also change the timing of when they reproduce, and the number of children that they can have.

The research team examined a group of water fleas exposed to either one predator or two - just midge predators, or fish and midge predators.

Looking at the flexibility of their shapeshifting powers in several different ways, researchers found repeatedly that the ability of water fleas to change their appearance when exposed only midges was different to populations exposed to both fish and midges.

Living with two predators affected the evolution of the midges superpowers in a manner very different from living with one.

It seems their past neighbours and environment affects how the animals can change form, providing some answers to how this amazing ability evolved.