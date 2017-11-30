Column: Hoping local voices not ignored

Having turned their back on a Sheffield City Region deal worth £900m and £30m per year for the next 10 years, both Barnsley and Doncaster are now committed to a potentially meaningless referendum experiment to secure views of “the people” for a Yorkshire deal that the Government has already rebuked – costing the tax payer in excess of a £100,000.

While I can see why people could be seduced with a Yorkshire-wide deal, particularly those in power, I have to ask why Barnsley and Doncaster didn’t ask the same question of the people, before they arbitrarily turned their back on the £900m Sheffield City Region deal.

For me the purpose of any devolution deal is to take powers away from Whitehall and give them to local structures to make decisions instead – isn’t a Yorkshire-wide deal, instead of a Sheffield City region deal, the opposite? And isn’t there a danger that something so huge will be disconnected from localities.

Nonetheless, if we are going to do this, I sincerely hope that Doncaster and Barnsley do not ignore voices of the rest of the Yorkshire region, which should include Sheffield and Rotherham Councils too.

Given we have embarked on this role “of speaking to the people” I have to ask Doncaster, in particular, where was this same sentiment applied when the failed care homes were decided to be privatised, or the failed school academies were first set up, or when Doncaster agreed to a Children’s Trust – where were the people then?

My biggest fear in this whole approach is that people are being asked to clear up this Sheffield City Region mess - which frankly is none of their making.

The four should come together in a mature relationship

More fundamentally, if we are going to genuinely do this, then isn't it critical that all the 20 local authorities in Yorkshire put their fair share of financial contribution into the pot, so that the people of Doncaster and Barnsley are assured that it’s not just them picking up the tab.

Equally, I do hope that this money, the £100k+ will be given to local community groups, including diverse groups and charities in the region to undertake this research, instead of some rich private lavish outside body.

I can assure you many of these community groups and charities in the region are struggling to keep afloat during these austere times – and it’s not helped when local authorities can spend money in this way on something which the Government has already said will result in no deal.

To assure us all that this experiment is meaningful and potentially has some legs to sway the Government to change their minds, why don't the leaders of Sheffield, Bradford, Leeds, Wakefield, Kirklees etc come out and say they fully support it, and will commit resources too.

Robert Mugabe, president of Zimbabwe, attends the 12th African Union Summit Feb. 2, 2009 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The assembly agreed to a schedule for the formation of Zimbabwe's new unity government, calling for the immediate lifting of sanctions on the country. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse B. Awalt/Released)

Because if they don't I have to ask why are we doing it?

The way I see it is that the four South Yorkshire local authorities should come together, in a mature relationship and try to salvage the deal that was scuppered at the 11th hour.

They should respect that if they can convince each other that they can work together, then they will have the potential to form other relationships too, from across the region, whether that be West or North Yorkshire.

In other words, having the potential of a Yorkshire wide deal, though still maintaining a local focus too.

In other words, having your cake and eating it too.

It just makes perfect economic sense.

n Finally, on a different subject, can I say how delighted I am to see Robert Mugabe go.

This man inflicted so much pain on his own people, while he and his family lived in absolute luxury.

I sincerely hope that Zimbabwe and its people will learn from this 37 years of abuse and will never allow this abuse / hoarding of power to happen again.

I want to congratulate all the people from the Zimbabwe region – including all those people from that background living here in our multi-cultural communities in Yorkshire on the potential rebirth of your country.