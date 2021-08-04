"Crookes has absolutely everything you could need"

After graduating he moved away for his first job, but he was lucky enough to return and has lived here ever since. Although work has taken him all over the world, he is never happier than when he’s home in Sheffield

Five years-ago Matt started a new role, a position the Telegraph described as the ‘best job in the world’, general manager of Henderson’s Relish.

Now operating from a modern factory at the Parkway Business Park, Henderson’s has grown to become an international brand. Yet Hendo’s remains a family business, and its proudest achievement is the affection it has won in the hearts of Sheffield people.

Matt Davies.

This summer, Henderson’s is supporting the Bears of Sheffield exhibition. The Hendo’s Bear is guarding the old factory on Leavygreave Road, and last week a limited-edition bottle of Henderson’s Relish was launched, with all profits donated to the Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity.

Matt is married to Emily, and they have two children.

Hallam Cricket Club, Sandygate and Lodgemoor

Founded in 1804, Hallam Cricket Club is one of the oldest cricket clubs in Yorkshire and runs eight adult teams as well as numerous Junior sides. But my favourite thing is ‘All Stars Cricket’, which introduces boys and girls aged 5–8 years old to the sport. It’s great to see the enjoyment on kids’ faces as they learn how to throw, hit, and catch a ball, while having fun and making friends. Hallam CC has more ‘All Stars’ playing cricket than any other club in the country; there are more than 200 children this summer. We’re always in need of more helpers, and sponsors!

Hallam Cricket Club in action at Sandygate Sports Ground.

Christchurch, Fulwood

I was introduced to Christchurch Fulwood when I was a student. It’s a big old building with a balcony on two sides, and there is a huge cross hanging on the wall. The first time I went there I had no idea what I was letting myself in for. Just going inside the church building felt unsettling.

But the vicar read from the Bible, and it was as if he was talking just to me. He spoke about this radical man called Jesus, who was God’s son and who died on the cross. I felt uncomfortable on the hard wooden chairs, but that was nothing compared to what Jesus had gone through on the cross for me.

Bingham Park to Forge Dam

When I moved back to Sheffield, I didn’t know many people as I commuted outside the city. If I was on my own, I’d often walk through Bingham Park and on to Forge Dam, which is always busy, and it would lift my spirits. These days I take my kids down there on their bikes, and they love stopping at the playground or at the café for a hot chocolate.

The Academy, S.P.A.C.E. Broomhall

A couple of years ago, I started training to be a counsellor on a course run by The Academy, in Broomhall. I study part-time alongside my day job and am in my final year. I didn’t know much about therapy before I started, and the training is more challenging than I thought it would be. I’m often confronted by my own shortcomings, which is humbling. But I’m learning how to be a better listener and helper.

