Favourite Things: The only way is S6 for this Sheffield mum

She said: “I love it here, I like that from where I live I can go five minutes one way and be in the gorgeous countryside and five minutes the other way and be in the bustle of shops and bars.”

Angela has worked for Sheffield newspapers for more than 30 years. She started as an office junior and has had some great opportunities to learn different roles and meet some fab people. Her work now focuses on the Sheffield Telegraph where she is an editorial assistant, working closely with columnists and readers. She said: “I love the variety of my work and the interesting topics I deal with. I live with my two fantastic sons Ben, aged 20 and Jack, 17, who I am extremely proud of.

“I have two nephews Reece, eight, and Callum, five, who I adore and I wish I could see more of them, they are so fascinating and really brighten up my day when I see them.”

Angela Furniss.

Meadowhall

Before Covid I used to go to Meadowhall every week with my mum, it was one of my favourite things to do, we shopped until we dropped and always used to treat ourselves to lunch. Today it seems a lifetime ago, my mum has been shielding and I'm hoping that we can get back to shopping at some point. I love that Meadowhall is so near and it has every shop that you need. I can always find what I want there and no need to worry about the weather.

Fox Valley

Fox Valley isn't that far for me to travel to, I love the quaintness of the place, the independent shops, and it always seems so well looked after and maintained. They often do outside markets which are nice to browse round.

Cricket at Bradfield.

Bradfield

I love walking, I'm lucky that I have some great friends and we often meet up, we have had some great outings. They often involve a pub or even several on the way, we have finished off in Bradfield many times, for lunch at The Plough, it's such a lovely place to be at any time of the year.

This year I have been introduced by my partner to his love of cricket up there, I'm not so keen on the sport myself but the picturesque surroundings, the fold up chair and the pavilion bar makes up for it!

We often set off walking at a weekend and finish off at the Nags Head for a few pints of Belgian blue. I don't think anyone does a better pie and chips than them, not forgetting the Henderson’s relish.

Hillsborough

I live near Hillsborough and the park, it's exciting to see new restaurants and craft bars opening. Me and my friend Jo are booked in to the new Enver's Turkish Grill next week, we are so looking forward to that. It can be so disappointing to see empty shops when it used to be so busy. My lovely friends have often dragged me round the park with the Strideout running group, they are such a great and 'encouraging' group of women and I have made some of my best friends through this group.

Rivelin Valley

As a child I spent most of my time at Rivelin, we used to have picnics and would spend hours in the paddling pool. We had some great days out there, that I won’t ever forget, we would go in the playground and visit the cafe. I still find it a pleasure to walk on the nature trail, it’s lovely.

Zest Centre