'Marriage means compromise - and that includes in the garden!'

Landscaping the garden.

‘I said dead-head not destroy! Into a pile not spread round the lawn. And why have you dug up those bulbs I planted last week?’

Before long I’m banished to the wasteland behind the apple tree to deal with the nettles and brambles as punishment.

You see, the Nearly-Beloved’s idea of a great garden is a neatly manicured lawn, fringed by a choreography of colourful foliage and flowers in a weed-free area. I am a fan of overgrown wilderness mixed with a hint of anarchy and eccentricity. But marriage involves compromise. And, over the years, the Garden Gestapo has taken over, chaining up my free spirit by banishing my bird boxes.

A bramley apple tree.

I dig on until the spade hits a memory from the past - of carefree times, young children and laughter.

‘Look at this,’ I exclaim in delight, ‘that stone frog the kids used to play with. It’s lost all its colour but still got its sweet smile. Ah - happy times.’

The Nearly-Beloved does not have the same recall.

‘Bloody garden ornaments littering my lawn! Throw it away.’

Duke he rabbit.

But the bin seems too final for such a faithful friend. Waiting until the Joy-killer’s gaze is distracted I find Little Frog a safe hiding spot at the side of the shed.

Continuing to dig, I realise that I’ve stumbled across a safe haven for ornamental undesirables. For there, cowering behind the brambles is Timid Mole and not far away - a chipped, moss-covered shadow of her former self - lies White Cat. And, oh my goodness, could that earless lump lying on its side, once have been our proud Lady Siamese?

Checking that all is clear, I stage another rescue, before returning innocently.

‘You’ve not come across any more of those atrocities, have you?’

I smile the smile of the oppressed thrown a life-line. ‘No, that was the only one…’

But I know now that more rebels will seek sanctuary and before long Bouncy Bunny hops out of hiding and leads me to the greatest find of all - Old Brock. War-damaged, his hero stripes are no longer recognisable, but he’s all in one piece and ready to lead his battalion again.

And over the next few days, I tend to their wounds. But how can I restore them to their former glory? It’s not safe to go out and buy paint - that would arouse too much suspicion. Instead, I make do with materials salvaged from the cellar.

‘Sorry - it’s the best I could do,’ I apologise to Lady Siamese, whose fur is now more purple than grey and whose eyes are not the blue she was once famed for. But Little Frog is charming in green. White Cat and Bouncy Bunny are a little too shiny, and Timid Mole’s features are impossible to distinguish. But Old Brock is a triumph!

And so, under cover of darkness, the animals take up position once more, hidden under bushes, ferns, by the shed and between tree trunks.