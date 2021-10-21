No panic buying but a much-needed crate of stress-busting Chardonnay

Ponds Forge Swimming baths.

I opt for the pool. At least it’s in walking distance. The last time I went - when venturing back into post-Covid life - the water was deserted. Pure heaven. But now social-distancing is distant only in memory. And the fast lane’s been cordoned off for family swimming, meaning I’ll have to pick between slow and medium.

Watching the frenzied crawler ploughing through the water, I have a flashback to the recent road rage at service stations. I shudder. So, I choose the leisurely lane. Hating to be hemmed in though, I let all the slow swimmers reach the far end before I dive in, leaving a luxurious distance between us all.

But as I breast-stroke smoothly to the half-way point, I realise that the out-of-condition guy ahead of me is hardly moving. Is he stuck in traffic? Or waiting politely for me to pass? But when I’m a mere half metre away he sets off again - cork-bobbing nowhere fast whilst showering all those around him, creating a swimming jam. Doesn’t he realise some of us need to get a move on? He leaves me no choice…

Limited fuel at Jet.

Going all guns for an Olympic medal, I nip past him into the empty space. But unfortunately, my slow is the swimmer in front’s medium and I soon catch up. Thankfully, she, at least, understands the unspoken pool etiquette. Pausing at the end she lets me overtake and I settle into a pleasant rhythm. All is going swimmingly until two pensioners join our lane. Why now? They’ve had all day to use the pool!

Enough is enough. I do the calculations. Five swimmers in the slow lane and only one in the medium. It’s time to switch. So, I duck under the ropes, ten metres ahead of the front-crawler. But Mr Frenzied has no intention of digressing from his path, even if it spells disaster. Nothing is going to get in his way. Karate-chopping my legs, he rams me into the wall as he flips underwater.

Spluttering to the surface, I console myself with the fact that at least I now have a whole length clear to myself. But I haven’t taken into account the anti-social antics in the family lane. Here a lone father, with his attention fixed on a yummy mummy, is oblivious to his two horrors playing catch very badly.

Not content with hogging their own lane, they’ve strayed into mine twice. And when I give them the look, they just use my head as target practice. But at least I swerve. Mr Frenzied chooses to swim right over them, finally attracting the life guard’s attention.

It’s the garage forecourts all over again! Lone Father confronts Mr Frenzied, who, in his defence, complains about lane violation. The two pensioners busybody over whilst the lifeguard tries to diffuse the situation. But as he bends down, Cork Bobber splashes by and soaks him.

It’s all too much. I make a governmental U-turn and head home.