"We take our natural world for granted - but need to take urgent action instead"

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks at a new electric shuttle bus as he leaves the Port of Tyne, in South Shields after speaking at the CBI annual conference at the port, in South Shields, north-east England on November 22, 2021. Getty Images

The scientific evidence is now overwhelming, and the news pictures of collapsing glaciers, dried up lakes and, this summer, out-of-control wildfires as far apart as Greece and California have rammed it home: we really are beyond living on borrowed time. We need urgent action which transitions to net zero carbon emissions if the planet on which we live and depend is not to pass tipping points, beyond which the way of life we have taken for granted will become unsustainable. There are some views that we have already passed some points of no return.

For many, the agreement reached at COP26 is deeply disappointing. Individual countries’ plans to cut emissions failed to go far enough to be confident about limiting the global temperature rises to 1.5oC. The last-minute concession which means that the agreement talks about “phasing-down” instead of ending coal production was a bitter pill for many to swallow. Nonetheless, an imperfect and fragile agreement was reached. At its core is a re-statement of the aspiration to hold temperature rises to 1.5oC along with an agreement to review missions targets annually. Someone close to the process told me that agreement to annual review was certainly worth having, but it still feels far from enough.

It’s easy – and not incorrect – to pin the blame for the lack of inter-governmental action on the shadowy lobbying of powerful groups or large multinationals, or the power plays of governments angling for geo-political advantage or rising to climate scepticism within their home countries. But there are challenging questions for us all as individuals and as organisations. Despite the major environmental changes of the last 50 years – which have seen global urbanisation, habitat destruction, acidification of the oceans and the spread of micro-plastic fragments at an unprecedented rate - most of the time we all have something approaching an optimism bias. We take the natural world for granted. We assume that others will sort things out, or that ‘something will turn up’. The truth is that none of us can wait for others to solve what is undoubtedly the challenge of our time. We all need to take urgent action if we are to make the changes needed.

Over the last year, Sheffield Hallam University has been re-examining its climate action pledges. We are proud to have signed up to the UN Race to Zero – publicly pledging to reach net zero from direct emissions (Scopes 1 and 2) by 2030 and to have made significant inroads into indirect emissions (Scope 3) by 2038. These are challenging targets. We can control some ways in which we impact on the environment. In others, we are dependent on third parties’ actions – for example, the emissions embedded in our supply chain or our energy supply. We’ve made good progress on energy supply. More challenging are the carbon emissions embedded in what we do. The University has some excellent, highly efficient buildings, but we also have a legacy of old, poorly performing buildings. Should we be trying to improve their efficiency, however limited that might be, or replacing them? Can we use fewer buildings, but more effectively? These are tough questions, and we’ve given a mixed answer. It makes better long-term environmental sense to replace the poorest performing buildings with better ones . This explains the building site on Howard Street which will transform not just the look and feel of city campus but its environmental performance too. The pandemic has the potential to also fundamentally change our approach to university travel. I believe that many of the journeys we undertook before the pandemic will never return. I know I am travelling much less and have few plans to return to what was often a frenetic and exhausting pre-pandemic schedule.

We are, of course, a city centre university. This gives us some advantages and some disadvantages in terms of active travel: unlike green field campus universities, encouraging cycling and public transport use for travel to work is practical, but it makes car parking particularly challenging. Over the last year, we have reviewed and overhauled our commitment to climate action as well as our net zero targets and are now carrying out detailed work to meet these new targets. This is much wider than just thinking about our estate. As an anchor institution in our region, we need to reflect on how we are embedding climate action in our campus and courses, and how we engage with the wider community of our city and region.