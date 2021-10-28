'Why Crystal Peaks market is the place to go for fresh fish, sweets and more"

RR Seafoods at Crystal Peaks.

Alan Ball and Esther Morrison, information officers from Sheffield Markets, have pulled together some of their favourite things about the city’s markets for favourite things.

Alan is one of the business advisors supporting the Moor Market and other districts in Sheffield. Alan has spent the last ten years supporting businesses in the retail and hospitality sector

Esther has been with the team of information officers in Sheffield since December 2020 and covers many diverse areas across the city.

Crystal Peaks.

She is a food and markets specialist with 15 years of experience behind her.

Here Esther concludes this two part series with her selection from the Crystal Peaks market.

R & R Seafood (Crystal Peaks Market)

R & R has been under the current management since 2003, but there has been a permanent fishmonger stall here since Crystal Peaks was built, when it was Robert and Ruby’s. Caz lives in Grimsby so brings the fish direct from the wholesaler every working morning. You can’t get fresher UK fish! They also do a delicious range of seafood salads that are perfect for working lunches and picnics.

Crystal Peaks spirits.

Lisa, Caz and Jo will skin and bone items to make them even easier to cook.

The range is traditional rather than exotic, but customers can pre-order special requests over the phone if they have a recipe they want to try. If you ever wanted to make your own crab cakes, Crystal Peaks Market is the place to go.

Spirits and Scents

Gary is a new trader at Crystal Peaks.

Tracy's sweets.

With many years in high-end retail behind him, he decided to take the jump into market trading with a spiritual and colourful range of gems, incense, oils, and lights.

He already feels the gamble has paid off, as he has been busy from his first day and is looking forward to Christmas with his mini hampers for love, anxiety and sage smudging. He also does consultations; an early customer was unable to sleep and after Gary’s advice and purchases, she got a solid 11 hours!

Gary’s favourite thing about Crystal Peaks is how friendly everyone is; not just customers but also the other traders.

Sweet Shack

Sean and Nic at Crystal Peaks.

Richard and Tracy’s stall is a garden of sugary delights, which Richard has owned for 12 years now. They specialise in traditional sweets, fudges and caramels, many in those tall sweet jars remembered from childhood.

Perfect for a trick or treat party, they also ring the seasons with chocolate Christmas tree decorations and Easter eggs etc. Be prepared to get lost in nostalgia.

They also stock a wide range of cake decorating accessories, from edible paints, to stencils and cake toppers.

Richard and Tracy’s favourite thing about Crystal Peaks is their loyal customers and watching the demand for their specialist cake range grow, even before the pandemic turned banana bread baking into a competitive sport!

4) Nix Bits and Bobs, Unit 75, Crystal Peaks Market

Shaun’s daughter Nic is the namesake for his stall. Nic was brought up on markets, and has been in the family business for five years.