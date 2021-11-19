Why I love Sheffield's Devonshire Green and hidden gem cocktail bar

Harriet Dyer.

She’s originally from Cornwall so speaks with a Cornish twang but has settled in Glossop so drives on over on the Snake Pass each weekend avoiding bemused sheep and people driving far too close with such bright lights that she’s taken to wearing evening sunglasses like an absolute diva.

She said: “ROFL has been open since May - peculiar times indeed but the plans were made (before Covid) so we just had to bob along on that unprecedented wave!

"We now seem to be out the other side with things looking great with amazing line-ups each week. The owner of the ROFL Comedy Club Lee Jones is definitely used to tough times (being a former world champion boxer) and took the pandemic setbacks completely in his stride which was good for me because his level headed-ness encouraged me not to catastrophize.”

The Green Room bar on Devonshire Green.

Devonshire Green

I walk across the green every Friday and Saturday night to get to ROFL and I love it, there’s always a variety of people and a hub about it. Being from Cornwall I’ve had a childhood of romanticising about my abilities in extreme sports so would love to nip on over to the skate ramps and drop in en-route. Although I would inevitably break my neck.

Once in Cornwall I was rollerblading down a near vertical hill with a friend and tried to do a 180 degree turn over a drain where I managed to fall but continued down the hill for quite some time. My backwards Kangol hat ended up in a bush frontwards and my Hypercolor changing T-shirt had completely worn away along with my body and face skin. I felt it gave me an edge but a guy that lived near me said I looked like Terminator so threw me into a river. There are no rivers near the Devonshire Green skate ramp are there? When I get to the comedy club I watch the skaters in a non creepy way from the window.

Another thing of I’m a fan of is that there’s lots of little non pricey carparks / street parking which is unheard of in cities!

Hemingways

This is below the comedy club and if I wasn’t working it’s somewhere I’d want to go as it’s a place to go with friends where you can actually still chat without a ridiculous amount of noise surrounding you and they do lots of cool stuff on different nights which encourages musicians to come on down and play, whether new or more established.

I also used to have a bit of a problem with the drinking (well admittedly it only seemed to be a problem for everyone else) but Hemingways have got a great selection of non-alcoholic drinks and if I was willing to unleash the drinking, oh golly the cocktails look divine. Offers on too. Also when there’s an occasion like Halloween they tailor the cocktails to fit which I think is a nice touch.

Kommune

I ’d been grabbing food more for convenience on Devonshire Street before some friends who are also comedians were playing at ROFL one weekend, I hadn’t seen them for ages, so wanted to go somewhere nice for food.

Everyone loves a burger and I’d heard a lot of people speak highly of Fat Hippo so we went to Kommune which has one within its walls. There’s a few different places there too which is great, especially if going with a group of people.

Fat Hippo was great but a lady next to us had very delicious looking pizzas so have already vowed next time we are to go there again.

ROFL is open every Friday and Saturday night but in December it’s open Thursdays too for Christmas parties.