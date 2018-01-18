Education column: Children ready to sign their hearts out as part of big choir performance

This week, thousands of children from Sheffield schools will take part in a fabulous musical celebration at the city’s arena.

In what has become a yearly event on the calendar, junior schools across the city, county and country take part in a series of Young Voices concerts.

For five nights, Sheffield Arena will be rammed with a massive school choir as schools from around our region sing their hearts out.

The numbers involved are quite staggering. Each night sees a different choir take centre stage, each boasting around 3000 keen and eager kids who have spent months learning lyrics to songs old and new.

While they don their white T-shirts, whirl their glow sticks and take their seats around one end of the arena, proud parents, friends and extended family members sit in the lower section of the arena floor and attempt to pick out their little stars.

I’ve attended several of these events over the years and I’ve been hooked from the very first one. To be honest, I went along to the first wondering whether it was going to be any good.

After all, it’s just a bunch of kids singing, right?

But I underestimated the passion with which they were going to sing, I didn’t give proper consideration to how they would be boosted and pumped up by a professional band and dancers.

The result is phenomenal and, by the time the last number had been belted out, I doubt there was a dry eye in the house.

Every year since then, I have been back. Sometimes to watch my school and sometimes to help lead the group through the actions.

Performing at the arena as part of one of the biggest choirs assembled gives the children a huge feeling of pride. And I wouldn’t miss seeing their faces for the world.

Nights like these, of course, don’t just happen. They’re organised by the Young Voices organisation that is now well accomplished on putting on these staggering shows.

But there are also hours and hours of work put in by teachers across all year groups in our city’s primary schools.

Many of these teachers have held after school practice sessions for weeks in the run up to this event; there is a serious amount of lyrics to learn and dance actions to go with them.

Dozens of teachers in the city have regularly given up their lunchtimes to sing the songs with their group of performers since the setlist was first revealed in the summer.

In many schools, there have been specially organised music sessions during assemblies, not to mention the seemingly endless paperwork to fill in.

Dealing with ticket sales, T-shirt sales, transport, classroom management, dietary requirements are just some of the demanding tasks this trip to the arena has thrown up.

The last few months have seen Young Voices teachers being vocal mentors, musicians, dance choreographers, secretaries, travel agents, shop assistants and box office managers – as well as doing the teaching they’re judged on.

But welcome to the life of a teacher – a committed, dedicated bunch that think nothing of becoming a jack of all trades when it comes to being involved in something like this.

The Young Voices concert needs a commitment for months and months leading up to the high-profile arena events this week.

It’s not something that can be bodged a week or two before; this is another example of committed teachers going above and beyond in their work and providing unforgettable experiences for our kids.

So, sing it loud and sing it clear, children of South Yorkshire. Enjoy your time in the limelight during your performances this week and give it your all while you’re centre stage.

And to the teachers of children who have been instrumental in organising these great nights out, enjoy that glass of wine on Friday night because you’ll have earnt it. I certainly will.