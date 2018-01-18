Health Column: Food once ruled my life, but not anymore thanks to Over-eaters Anonymous

When I stepped into the rooms of Over-eaters Anonymous (OA) I was a mess, I had reached my rock bottom.

Having tried everything to lose weight from diet clubs, (and embarrassingly gaining weight), exercise, throwing up, diet pills (prescription and over the counter), laxatives, diuretics, counselling, NLP to gastric band surgery. I just could not stop eating.

I was obsessed with food and my weight, it absolutely ruled me. I knew something was wrong, that I couldn’t eat like other people.

Craving the sweet stuff from the moment I woke up, I was putting weight on rapidly.

I felt so ashamed and the only reprieve I got was when I was eating. I was in a horrible vicious cycle.

Nobody else knew what I was going through, I had a lovely family and home, I held down a responsible job and to anyone else I appeared happy.

I ate normally, even healthily, around others. I said no to puddings when eating out and chose salads.

But when I was lonely, tired, stressed, bored, depressed, or upset the thought that I needed a biscuit would come.

Just one would be OK, but that one led to a packet, and then more. I would be sick or sleep or both.

I isolated myself and was on antidepressants. I was snappy and irrational.

In my group I met people that understood what I was going through, others that had disorderly eating patterns.

I felt safe and at home and had found what I had been searching for.

After a few weeks of listening in the group I got myself a sponsor, a lovely lady I had met during the meetings. She had the recovery that I wanted.

She helped me to develop my food plan and identify my trigger foods, some of which were obvious and others that were not.

Amazingly, only weeks of working the program my cravings stopped.

Soon after that other changes started happening, I was feeling calmer, happier and more inwardly organised.

Everything felt a little bit easier, even projects I had procrastinated over I completed. I had more head space to do the things I enjoyed, had more patience with my children and more time for my husband.

I was losing weight gradually but that felt less important, I wasn’t obsessed with weight anymore and was enjoying my life.

The best thing for me is never having to diet again, I eat food that I enjoy and that nourishes me.

I am a sponsor now and I’m happy to say that I have helped many others with issues similar to mine.

It is almost two years ago since I attended my first meeting and since those early days my confidence has grown.

For the first time ever I am happy with me, OA has given me tools to cope with life.

If you would like to go along to a session or find out more about the group please visit the OA website at oagb.org.uk.