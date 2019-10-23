I love the welcoming atmosphere that I feel lucky to have always experienced here in Sheffield

Jenny Gerrans at the Moors alongside Curbar Edge

Jenny, 38, moved to Sheffield to study History and Philosophy at the University of Sheffield in 2000, and her mum and sisters have since moved here. Jenny has a four yearold daughter Phoebe who has just started at Mundella School.

Splashing

Peace Gardens, river-paddling, puddles and adventures.. we are so lucky to have all our rivers! I live in Meersbrook and there’s a great walk up through Cat Lane woods and towards Graves Park that follows a little stream, and feels like you’re deep in the secluded countryside. I love the Wyming Brook, especially in the Autumn, the magical Rivelin Valley, Padley Gorge and it’s ancient oaks and mossy rocks. But I also love the industrial water-ways, the Don and its weirs, the story of the Great Sheffield Flood (which is tragic but also impressive), the Sheffield canal and it’s tranquil post-industrial reflections. I’m fascinated by, but yet to try the Megatron! Water is literally our life-force and in Sheffield our waterways are the reason for the city’s industrial heritage. I’m proudly involved in the local anti-fracking campaign and that is largely because of my love of clean water in our rivers, oceans and taps. Don’t underestimate the streams and rivers for wildlife value too - we get all manner of tiny creatures, amazing otters and water voles, and birds like kingfishers and dippers. The first ever kingfisher I saw was on the Don in Attercliffe.

Haggler's Corner where Jenny like to boogie

Haggler’s Corner

Being able to have a boogie in a bar on a Thursday night after an espresso martini. When you’re a single mum you have to make the most of the moments and luxuries life offers J - but there’s also an amazing café, yoga classes and things like plant swaps! It’s a totally brilliant venue, and I always have the best times there – and it’s so close to home!

People

From Sheffield and all over the world. I love the welcoming atmosphere that I feel lucky to have always experienced here, and I love the diversity of Sheffield-folk. I have always made a huge effort to know my neighbours, and to imagine what it must be like living in a different city, away from your home country. I chat with people I think I have nothing in common with – there’s always a thread that emerges.. something that ties us together. I love that. My friend helps to coordinate the Open Kitchen Social Club, which creates a weekly space for people to cook for each other, and eat together.

The festivals

Peace in the Park and Sharrow Festival especially – our valleys are buzzing with music and I love a good dance. My favourite band is the 20ft Squid Blues Band. If you haven’t seen them, please do. They are immensely talented musicians. I saw Benjamin Zephaniah and the Revolutionary Minds at the end of festival Migration Matters gig at the Leadmill in June and it was mind-blowing. The fact that it was a free (or pay what you can afford) gig with proceeds going to refugees and asylum seekers was brilliant. The female vocalist from that gig, called Amy true, is coming back to play at Yellow Arch at the end of November and she is phenomenal.

Food

There are so many great places to eat in the city, but my absolute top restaurant is Maveli – South Indian on Glossop Road/ West St. It’s just incredible – my mouth is watering. And the staff are so friendly too.

I love Sheffield for its trees