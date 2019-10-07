Letter: Discrimination against travelling students
Well done for your article on Y12 and Y13 students having to pay to go to school on the bus.
Monday, 7th October 2019, 11:27 am
Monday, 7th October 2019, 11:30 am
Education in the UK is free and, in my opinion, students should not have to pay transport charges in order to complete their education. Students who live a long way away from their chosen sixth form should not be discriminated against.Sheffield normally has a good record in non discrimination but, obviously, this is not the case here.It is particularly unfair when in other places such as Manchester and London the students are not penalised financially.Any Sheffield students wishing to pursue their studies should be encouraged and subsidised by the City Council.Pat Hutchinson