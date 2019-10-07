Letter: Discrimination against travelling students

Pupil waiting for a bus.

Education in the UK is free and, in my opinion, students should not have to pay transport charges in order to complete their education. Students who live a long way away from their chosen sixth form should not be discriminated against.Sheffield normally has a good record in non discrimination but, obviously, this is not the case here.It is particularly unfair when in other places such as Manchester and London the students are not penalised financially.Any Sheffield students wishing to pursue their studies should be encouraged and subsidised by the City Council.Pat Hutchinson