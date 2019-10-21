Letter: It does seem better news on the tram and train front

Buses.

There has been a trend of pub closures over the last few years, mainly community pubs, meaning many people no longer have a local they can walk down to from their home with those remaining serving a wider community and could really do without the threat of some of their customers no longer being able to get there. As a result of many people not having a local, they travel to pubs in other areas or in the City Centre for their socialising. If they cannot get home by public transport and cannot afford a taxi then there is a risk of creating social isolation in society.The majority of the negative changes to bus services are on tendered services - these are ones that aren’t busy enough with full fare paying passengers to be viable for bus companies to run as a commercial business venture but have been identified by the local authority as being socially or economically necessary to the communities they serve and are run under contract with a public subsidy from South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive. Many of the contracts recently expired and have been re-tendered at this timetable change. It seems the pot of money to fund them has been subject to budget cuts.Examples include Lower Walkley (including the Blake pub) no longer having buses, Upperthorpe having no Sunday service and places like High Green and Bradway having evening services cut to an inconvenient skeleton one bus an hour service whilst parts of Grenoside have had that cut throughout the day. Parts of Millhouses and Hutcliffe Wood have lost their evening service entirely, as has Psalter Lane and Carterknowle. There are also some direct links lost - you cannot get a bus from Bradway to Dronfield for example even though they are direct neighbours!Please do keep supporting your local public transport where it is still available by using it, if tickets aren’t selling then you could lose it.It does seem better news on the tram and train front however and there have been some good news stories on the buses such as route 2 to Barnsley gaining a later last bus which has hopefully benefitted the Commercial pub at Chapeltown and the introduction of the X6 to Doncaster Airport via Handsworth & Waverley.Dave Pickersgill