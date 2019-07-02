Letters: Are you a bit out of touch Darren?
As an "out-of-town columnist" for the Sheffield Telegraph I was disappointed to read your article Darren Burke, about the filming of 'Everybody's talking about Jamie' described by youas the"West End Theatre hit".
I don't know where out of town you are from, but you are a bit out of touch. The show was a Sheffield Theatres Production which premiered in Sheffield in February 2017 and was a fantastic hit in our city long before it transferred to London. So that was the feather in our cap right at the beginning. That Sheffield should be chosen as the setting of the major movie is therefore not at all surprising.
You might be interested to go along to another fantastic Sheffield Theatres Production being premiered right now in the Crucible Theatre, Life of
Pi, performing until 20th July, then you can report accurately on another 'hit'from this great city. Good things do happen outside London. Please give Sheffield its due.
Sheila Cooke
By email