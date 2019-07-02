Letters: ASSIST helps those who disbelieved thrown on the street by the Home Office and denied permission to work

ASSIST helps those who disbelieved, thrown on the street by the Home Office and denied permission to work. Through the generosity of Sheffield people, it provides accommodation, a little money as well as referrals to food banks, etc. SYRLJ provides essential support for their legal battles, garnering evidence, and finding good solicitors to obtain recognition. Without these charities, asylum seekers have little hope and fear being forcibly returned to the terrible situations from which they fled.