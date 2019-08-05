Letters: Deliver a sustainable future sooner

Heat wave in Sheffield.

And the fear of climate change is like a religion in this vital sense, that it is veiled in mystery, and you can never tell whether your acts of propitiation or atonement have been in any way successful”. Thereby leaving one to wonder whether or not he acknowledged climate change but nevertheless thought it to be an over inflated no big deal, or was a fully paid up member of the climate denial fraternity at the time.

Though for someone who appears wedded to worshipping at the alter of the god of the free market which will provide by means of the magical influence of the invisible hand of market forces, that will in turn serve to propitiate the god of economic growth to the benefit of all, smacks of the proverbial pot calling the kettle black when it comes to sacerdotal figures preaching religion of dubious nature does it not?

But be that as it may, in light of the recent record breaking temperatures that experts at the Met Office believe to be influenced by global warming and hence assume will become the future norm if no preventive action is entered into, it would be interesting to see if Prime Minister Johnson still holds to his views expressed above.

In other words, are we now to witness the unleashing of untrammelled market forces (i.e. laissez faire) in pursuit of economic growth and corporate profit maximisation to assuage all our ills, for fear of incurring the wrath of the god of growth if the country does not? No matter what the likely outcome on global temperature and everything that an increase the latter implies? Or does he intend to use Brexit as a means towards building a new socio-economic and political system to deliver a sustainable future sooner rather than later?

Michael Parker