Letters: Disregard for children’s health

Child's teeth

The writer advocates the giving of chocolate bars to reward children at school. Before becoming a teacher myself, I

was a dental therapist. Part of my work was to fill children’s teeth that had been ravaged by dental caries.

I was shocked at the destruction I saw in even pre-school children. I also visited schools and adult groups to promote

dental health education. I had thought that by now, decades later, the messages had come across. Apparently not. Has this

teacher not read anything about the threat of obesity and tooth decay for our children from the high consumption of sugar?

What this teacher needs to know is

-Tooth extraction is the most common hospital procedure among six to 10-year-olds in England.

-My own dentist told me, only a few weeks ago, that the Charles Clifford Dental Hospital is now finding difficulty

handling the number of tooth extraction referrals of children needing a general Daily Telegraph of 6th March this year wrote that

The British Dental Association has found that children in parts of Yorkshire and the North West are almost five

times more likely to undergo hospital extractions than the national average.

The areas with the highest rates of extractions for 0 to 5-year-olds are Rotherham, Doncaster, Barnsley, and Sheffield.

Dental caries ( tooth decay) is caused by saliva becoming acidic from the consumption of sugar, after which bacteria

break down the tooth enamel and dentine.

It is the frequency of sugar consumption rather than the quantity that is the most important factor.

A little chocolate bar given as a regular reward between meals can mean the teeth are bathed in acidic saliva for most

of the day. Toothbrushing is not enough to fight against this.It is bad enough that schoolsallow children to bring in tins

of highly sugared sticky gummy sweets to distribute among classmate s for birthdays, and that is a lot of birthdays, but for a teacher to advocate adding to this tooth destroyal shocks me.

Reward our children, absolutely, but with stickers, star charts, certificates at assemblies, and just warm words of praise.

I was a busy teacher so know the pressures that schools are under. Cheap sweets are eaten and forgotten about, but their

damage lives on.

Kathleen Fry