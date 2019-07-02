Letters: Driverless electric cars and vans are summoned as and when needed?

Car ownership has been banned. Instead there is a vibrant network of free public transport. Driverless electric cars and vans are summoned as and when needed. Air pollution is non-existent, people are living healthier and longer lives and enjoying all that comes when streets are regained. No longer do five people a day die on Britain's roads. Cyclists ride in safety along wide tracks. There are a few specially adapted cars for people with disabilities; otherwise, car ownership has become as socially unacceptable as blowing cigarette smoke in the face of a baby.

Now, in 2030, the progressive transport tax based on income and usage means most people pay a lot less than they did on their cars, insurance and petrol. Hard to believe that just a few years ago our streets were over-run with half-ton lumps of metal allowed to hurtle inches from flesh and blood, abandoned for much of the day and night, collectively taking up acres of space, including the very pavements that pedestrians were meant to feel safe on. What a nightmare that was. Thank goodness we all woke up from it.