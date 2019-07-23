Letters: Facility is infringing wood’s purpose

Woods

Ecclesall Woods was bequeathed by J G Graves for the good and recreational use of Sheffield citizens. What began as a small sawmill to

manage the trees in Ecclesall Woods has now become a very large commercial enterprise. Whilst it could be argued that the facilities offered are for the use of the public, the extent of the business has now become far too great and is taking up a substantial percentage of the local woodland.

The parking of cars on Abbey Lane is ever increasing and advertising boards are being constantly added to the gateway approach, which is totally against the character of the woodland.

By far the main problem is the open aspect to the woodyard whilst travelling down Abbey Lane. A considerable number of trees have been felled offering a clear and open view of the yard with its heavy machinery. It has been suggested that a solid barrier of trees should be planted between the sawmill/woodyard and Abbey Lane, thus blanking off the encroaching eyesore whilst travelling down the road.

With all the best intentions, the facility is now becoming far too large and in many people's opinion infringing J G Graves' original purpose of Ecclesall Woods, for the quiet recreation of the people of Sheffield.

KE Fielding