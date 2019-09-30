Letters: I would urge everybody to support our local businesses

Woodseats, Sheffield

A few days ago I went in with my watch, purchased there some years ago, and asked about replacing the watch band which had snapped. I explained to the shop keeper that I needed a new band, and he examined it and asked if I could wait about 10 minutes while he sorted it out. This I did and after 10 minutes my watch was returned to me with a perfectly repaired band. I was told there was no charge for this service. I was so impressed by his expertise, his courtesy and his friendliness.In these days where the first port of call seems to be the internet for purchases and services, I would urge everybody to support our local businesses. If we do not do this then the friendly contact which made my day will be denied to future customers as the shops are driven to closure. For many people, the shop assistants are a vital social contact which enhances all our lives, rather than an internet package dropping on the mat, and incurring huge numbers of delivery vehicles with their environmental costs. For those living alone, that shop assistant may be the only person they speak to all day.Hilary BylesSheffield S7 2LY