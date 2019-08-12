Letters: I'm trying to bang the drum for Richmond Park

Thank you very much Prof Ian Rotherham for your weekly column, great reading!

By Angela Furniss
Monday, 12 August, 2019, 10:26
I'm trying to bang the drum for Richmond Park in South Sheffield. In spite of incessant mowing by zealous Council operatives the park is very rich in wild-life including elusive purple hairstreaks. Recently a local Beaver group did a butterfly count and we recorded 48 butterflies including Essex Skipper, comma, and multitudes of gatekeepers. We are looking to develop accessibility and information.

One of our local experts has written a really informative blog which might interest you.

http://blechnum.co.uk/dir/wp/2019/08/07/wildflowers-in-richmond-park/

Philip Ireson