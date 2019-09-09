Letters: It should not surprise us that young people are now asserting themselves on environmental issues.

Sheffield Climate march.

This time they are asking adults to join them. Campaigners at Sheffield Climate Alliance are supporting that call. We urge anyone that can arrange their day such they can attend the city centre event to come and join us. Better still, talk to your friends and colleagues about it and all come.

It should not surprise us that young people are now asserting themselves on environmental issues. Most of our political leaders are at last starting to wake up to the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Yet few are prepared to talk honestly about the scale of what needs to happen and the devastating impacts of failure. Thus the world is still heading for an average temperature rise of at least 3C despite most Governments having pledged to pursue efforts to limit it to 1.5C.

The UN is holding a Climate Action Summit in New York on 27 September and its Secretary-General has called for concrete action from all nations. Meanwhile, a week of Global Climate Strike actions are being organised across the world. In Sheffield, we also have the backing of a number of trade unions, Sheffield Trades Council and other campaigning groups.

To join us, arrive in good time for a march leaving Devonshire Green at noon or for all or part of the rally outside the City Hall between 1 and 3pm. Let’s make this action too big for the politicians to ignore.

Best Regards,

Chris Broome