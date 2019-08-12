Letters: Promote unique and distinctive brand of Sheffield
Telegraph Voices (25th July) asked: “How can we better promote city as a tourism destination” and the contributors made a number of helpful suggestions.
Unfortunately, though, few of them were unique and distinctive. There are more than 4,000 cities in the world with a population of over 100,000 and Sheffield is competing with them for investment, tourism, people, students etc. To do this it needs to stand out in the world through a unique and distinctive brand.
In a similar perspective, John Mothersole, (Telegraph, 1 August) said that city centres and cities have to “offer people reasons for being there.” Attractive buildings, shops and quality public domain help but are insufficient because most other cities are also doing the same thing.
If Wakefield can promote its rhubarb, Melton Mowbray its port pies, and Burton its beer; then its high time Sheffield incorporated its unique and distinctive football heritage into its city architecture and landscape.
JP Wilson
Whirlow