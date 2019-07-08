Letters: Sad news of Hesley Wood scout hut arson attack
I was very saddened to read of the destruction of the scout hut at Hesley Wood in last week’s Telegraph. My wife led a Beaver Scout troupe for nearly thirty years and the weekend away at Hesley was the highlight of the year.
It fell to a small group of us to take tents, games and cooking equipment that we would set up in preparation for the weekend’s activities. The Beavers would play organised games and do craft activities to develop independence and team working. In the evening they would sing campfire songs before turning in.The scout hut formed the hub providing facilities and shelter for activities should the Sheffield weather do it’s worse.This facility supported children from across the city, giving them valuable personal development opportunities. I sincerely hope that they will be able to rebuild soon, so that they can continue their excellent work.Cllr Cliff WoodcraftSheffield 10