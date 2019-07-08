Letters: Sad news of Hesley Wood scout hut arson attack

It fell to a small group of us to take tents, games and cooking equipment that we would set up in preparation for the weekend’s activities. The Beavers would play organised games and do craft activities to develop independence and team working. In the evening they would sing campfire songs before turning in.The scout hut formed the hub providing facilities and shelter for activities should the Sheffield weather do it’s worse.This facility supported children from across the city, giving them valuable personal development opportunities. I sincerely hope that they will be able to rebuild soon, so that they can continue their excellent work.Cllr Cliff WoodcraftSheffield 10