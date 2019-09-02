Letters: Stannington cliff would be an ideal place for outlaws to live safe from the Sheriff of Nottingham

Stannington.

As someone who was born in Stannington and looked out over the Loxley Valley every day as a youngster I always felt that Acorn Wood below Stannington cliff would be an ideal place for outlaws to live safe from the Sheriff of Nottingham and his soldiers but still within striking range of the main road from Nottingham to York.

It just wouldn't make sense for an outlaw to live anywhere near to Nottingham and risk being easily captured.Acorn Wood is thought to be one of last remnants of Sherwood Forest and anyone who knows the area will know how impenetrable it is and anyone who doesn't know the wood would soon get lost.

Ideal for hiding in and with lots of escape routes if the Sheriff's men came calling. And at the top of the waterfall there's a rock formation known locally as Robin Hood's chair where one could imagine a look out being placed in case of a sneaky Sheriff's attack via Stannington cliff top.Good luck with the campaign it's long overdue.R.J Bramall