Letters: Still more campaigning is needed for Sheffield

Jared O'Mara

His resignation will result in a by-election in my home constituency of Sheffield Hallam and gives the Conservative

Party the chance to win back a seat that has been Conservative for most of its existence.

I stood for Hallam in the 2017 General Election, when the Conservative vote went up

almost 80 per cent and it is vital Sheffield gets a Conservative MP who will do their best

for constituents and can lobby seriously, at the heart of government, for Sheffield’s interests.

Although employment is now at record highs, wages growing faster than inflation and with record investment in

the NHS with increasing numbers of doctors and nurses,

there is still more we need to campaign for regarding Sheffield schools’ funding, policing

numbers in South Yorkshire and better transport in the North.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is determined to deliver Brexit by October 31, and a Conservative MP for Sheffield

Hallam will be determined to ensure it happens in as smooth a way as possible.

Ian Walker