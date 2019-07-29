Letters: Still more campaigning is needed for Sheffield
As Jared O’Mara had announced he intends to resign as an MP in September, I wishhim well as he seeks to deal with health and other issues.
His resignation will result in a by-election in my home constituency of Sheffield Hallam and gives the Conservative
Party the chance to win back a seat that has been Conservative for most of its existence.
I stood for Hallam in the 2017 General Election, when the Conservative vote went up
almost 80 per cent and it is vital Sheffield gets a Conservative MP who will do their best
for constituents and can lobby seriously, at the heart of government, for Sheffield’s interests.
Although employment is now at record highs, wages growing faster than inflation and with record investment in
the NHS with increasing numbers of doctors and nurses,
there is still more we need to campaign for regarding Sheffield schools’ funding, policing
numbers in South Yorkshire and better transport in the North.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is determined to deliver Brexit by October 31, and a Conservative MP for Sheffield
Hallam will be determined to ensure it happens in as smooth a way as possible.
Ian Walker
Sheffield Hallam Conservative Parliamentary Candidate 2017