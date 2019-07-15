Letters: Take the Climate Emergency seriously

Sheffield

The London Mayor wants to extend the his Zone which has delivered measurable improvements in air quality, resulting in real health benefits.

If the 500 Sheffielders who die of pollution related illnesses every year were to be seen lying dead on our roads, we would have acted sooner.

The Volkswagon scandal is 4 years old, yet car makers still sell vehicles with diesel engines whose nitrogen dioxide emissions are way over the legal limit.

Let us continue to press politicians nationally to take the Climate Emergency seriously, whilst acting locally.

Tony Tigwell