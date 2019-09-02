Letters: Walkley's shops and other services will probably suffer.

Sheffield bus.

At the same time, First is extending the Walkley 95 bus route through to Meadowhall. This is unlikely to improve reliability for Walkley residents on a service that already often fails to achieve the frequency and times scheduled.

Walkley's shops and other services will probably suffer. Local footfall is hardly likely to improve if people who live in Lower Walkley no longer have a bus service to and from South Road, whilst those who live on the 95 route are encouraged to head off to Meadowhall.

Whilst appreciating that there is limited public funding for local bus services, I am deeply disappointed, particularly as these changes were announced with very short notice and, as far as I can tell, no public consultation.

Frances Soar