Letters: We cannot take any boasts of protecting the city's heritage seriously

Sheffield Heritage.

In her letter she mentioned the "Council's boast that their plans have the city's heritage at their centre, which they have done so little to fulfil."

Library heritage wise Sheffield has one of the finest examples of Art Deco architecture in the country in its Central Library, and also has two beautiful Carnegie Library buildings at Tinsley and Walkley.

External grants are available to apply for to refurbish such buildings. Experiencing a professionally staffed library service in heritage buildings such as these boosts mental health and wellbeing, and inspires an interest in education.

Until the council commits to applying for funding to preserve these three pieces of library heritage, and commits to providing a professionally staffed library service from each of them, we cannot take any boasts of protecting the city's heritage seriously.