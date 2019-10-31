There are so many oustanding pubs in my great city of Sheffield

Glyn Mansell is pictured outside the Shepherd Wheel

Glyn Mansell spent his childhood in Thurcroft, (then a mining community), and the nearby woods and fields were his playground. He lived in the Rotherham area until 1979 and moved to Sheffield after meeting his partner Liz.He worked in various steel firms over several years until redundancy in 1991. Completed a degree at Hallam University and then a complete change of direction working with people with learning difficulties.He retired from the Burton Street Foundation as service director in 2016.

The Porter Valley

One of my favourite things is the conservation work arranged by the Friends of Porter Valley normally twice a month. The tasks are varied and take place from Endcliffe Park up to Porter Clough.

Tudor Square with Crucible and Lyceum Theatres

Endcliffe Park

Endcliffe Park is at the end of our road and always busy with families and events.

All our adult children and grandchildren have experienced activities in the park over the years. Zippos Circus, the fairground, the duck race, Endcliffe Park playground, feeding ducks, climbing trees and cycling - not forgetting the ice cream.

Bingham Park

Located in Bingham Park is Shepherd Wheel, a historic water-powered grinding hull, part of Sheffield Industrial Museums Trust. Supported by Friends of Porter Valley, I enjoy volunteering at the wheel and meeting visitors from Sheffield, UK and the world. Cycling or walking up the Porter you pass the remains of other historic water-powered sites. The café at Forge Dam is ideal for coffee and cake. At the top of Porter Clough is a wooden bench, a place to rest and look at the trees.

Tudor Square

Crucible Corner is a real treat offering pre-show dining packages. On a warm afternoon or evening sitting at a table with a pint of real ale from the Head of Steam surrounded by the Lyceum and Crucible is bliss.The Winter Garden and Millennium Gallery complete the square. The Crucible and Lyceum Theatres are both favourite places. When our children were growing up Liz and I used to buy standby tickets for various plays. A recent play at the Crucible, Standing at Sky’s Edge, was an amazing and moving performance.The Lyceum Theatre is an amazing venue, the Northern Ballet production of Cinderella was a dazzling performance, accompanied by two of our granddaughters it was a very enjoyable afternoon.

Sheffield Pubs

As an active member of Sheffield CAMRA it gives me a great opportunity to visit Sheffield pubs.The Fat Cat (previously the Alma) in July 1981 became one of the first real ale freehouses in the UK. This was my introduction to real ale.The Gardeners Rest a community pub, The White Lion Heeley with its small rooms and the magnificent Sheffield Tap on platform one at Sheffield Railway Station are just a few on my list. Sheffield and district has so many outstanding pubs I am spoilt for choice.

The Burton Street Foundation, Hillsborough

The Burton Street Foundation has to be on my list of favourite things. I started working at Burton Street in 1997 and it was a privilege to enable people with learning difficulties to achieve their goals and aspersions.Also to support the dedicated staff teams to develop their own musical and artistic skills which of course are an important part of the foundation’s work today.