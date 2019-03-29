Jean Shaw will never forget her first brush with the realities of osteoporosis.

“I was just bending down to put something away and had an excruciating pain in the lumbar region of my back,” she recalls.

“I was eventually sent for an x-ray and I’d broken three bones in my spine. Then, over two weeks, I had four more breaks to vertebra a bit further up my back and then one more seven months later.

“I lost two inches in height in just a few months.”

Jean was diagnosed with osteoporosis; a diagnosis she admits she initially struggled with.

“I couldn’t do all the things that I used to do which was quite upsetting,” says Jean, aged 70, of Sheffield.

“Having been a regular gym user before, I was suddenly very worried about doing any exercise at all, because I didn’t know which exercises would be good for me and which may cause more harm.

“Luckily thanks to support and advice from the Royal Osteoporosis Society I have improved a lot and, three years on from my diagnosis, I’m so much better.”

Jean’s improvement has been so drastic that, today, she is one of the new faces of a brand new Royal Osteoporosis Society campaign, designed to encourage people with osteoporosis to exercise. The campaign includes new myth-busting videos, as well as guides and facts to encourage people living with the disease to keep moving.

Osteoporosis affects one in two women and one in five men in the UK over their lifetime.