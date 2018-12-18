Part of Sheffield Supertram route suspended after ambulance called 

Part of Sheffield’s Supertram route is suspended this afternoon because an ambulance has been called to deal with an incident.

Stagecoach Supertram tweeted at just before 1pm today that services are suspended between Cathedral and Shalesmoor due to “waiting for an ambulance at university.

READ MORE: Ram raiders drive car into JD Sports in Sheffield

READ MORE: These are the worst performing Sheffield primary schools according to government figures

“Sorry for any inconvenience.”

READ MORE: Killers locked up for over 53 years in one week of justice at Sheffield Crown Court